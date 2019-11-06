Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1,554.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 120,538 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 356.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after purchasing an additional 353,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,381,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 7,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $691,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,521 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,332,517 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.