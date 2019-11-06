Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 203.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,493 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 278.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan O. Dinges bought 16,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $272,771.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,539,713.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 44,255 shares of company stock valued at $721,896 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

NYSE COG opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

