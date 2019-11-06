Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $453,000 Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

