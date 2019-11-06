Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,255 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,928,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,122,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 65,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,357,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,309,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.17. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $62.61 and a 1-year high of $86.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

