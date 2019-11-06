Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,203 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

In other Plantronics news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $61.00 price target on shares of Plantronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. Plantronics Inc has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $62.97. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.61.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a positive return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.