DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

DXPE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $36.05. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $631.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.64. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.07 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

