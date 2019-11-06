Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives $15.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

DVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 304.71% and a negative net margin of 781.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 564.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Francis Cano bought 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $50,001.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 118,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,380,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,950 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.