Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report $4.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.45 million to $4.68 million. Eastside Distilling posted sales of $1.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year sales of $17.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.68 million to $18.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.80 million, with estimates ranging from $22.23 million to $27.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 108.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Eastside Distilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 29,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,687. Eastside Distilling has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 201,359 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastside Distilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. 34.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

