Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. The company had a trading volume of 62,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.20. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $64.46 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $87.00 target price on Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Eaton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

In other news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

