Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,819,000 after buying an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,535,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,352,000 after buying an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,628,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 76,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,362. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

In related news, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

