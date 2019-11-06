Edward P. Grace III Sells 6,766 Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III sold 6,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $113,668.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.15.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.