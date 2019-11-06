Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.89.

Shares of EW traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,796. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $139.64 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.72 and its 200 day moving average is $202.46.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,091,959.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,664,757.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total value of $1,610,161.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,763,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,103 shares of company stock worth $32,708,847 in the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.