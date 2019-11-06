El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.53. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter. El Paso Electric had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In related news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $995,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of El Paso Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock worth $4,254,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,481,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,699,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of El Paso Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of El Paso Electric by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,532,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,252,000 after purchasing an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

