Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,247,309 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,252,762,000 after purchasing an additional 176,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $680,043,000 after acquiring an additional 913,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,327,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $438,186,000 after acquiring an additional 247,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 24,877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,698,642 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $374,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $374,049,000 after buying an additional 102,799 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $110.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.67. 2,445,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,779,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

