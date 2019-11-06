Electronic Arts Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Shares of EA stock opened at $98.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.83. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.73, for a total value of $46,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

