Elitium Price Reaches $1.14 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $11.05 million and $159,896.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00012222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00222795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.01490729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029367 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00118562 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,655,990 tokens. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium.

Elitium Token Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

