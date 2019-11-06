Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Issues Earnings Results

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Shares of EARN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.67. 3,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.76. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EARN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $0.27 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

