Elrond (ERD) Market Cap Hits $15.26 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Elrond has a market capitalization of $15.26 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Binance DEX and Dcoin. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00222602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.17 or 0.01485690 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000829 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00118503 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,933,256,184 tokens. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

