Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $55.38 and a 52 week high of $75.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

