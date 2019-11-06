Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-3.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of (3%) – 1% ($17.8-18.55 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.93 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen cut shares of Emerson Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.21.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

