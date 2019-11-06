EML Payments (ASX:EML) Shares Up 1%

Shares of EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$4.13 ($2.93) and last traded at A$4.07 ($2.89), 1,256,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.03 ($2.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$4.07 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.05.

EML Payments Company Profile (ASX:EML)

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

