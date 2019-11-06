Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 1.0% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Lear by 22.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lear by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.07.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

