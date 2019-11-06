Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at $422,808,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $147.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Danaher from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 target price on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.86.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

