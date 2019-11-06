Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,604 Shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of COUP opened at $130.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Inc has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $159.97. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $114,917.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $332,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $8,672,573.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,774,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,053 shares of company stock valued at $42,099,168. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

