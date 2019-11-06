Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Brunswick makes up 1.1% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.05% of Brunswick as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BC. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Edwardsville boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

NYSE:BC opened at $60.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

