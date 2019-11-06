Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 117.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 218.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

OMC opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.82 and a 200 day moving average of $78.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

