Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Stake Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $19,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $874,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,774 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $787,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,311 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter worth about $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $550,595,000 after acquiring an additional 677,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 4.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

ET has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

