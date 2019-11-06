Enerplus (ERF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 35.14%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enerplus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC set a $15.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerplus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Enerplus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

