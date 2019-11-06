Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,205 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of E. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

E stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eni SpA has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $36.34. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.9545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

