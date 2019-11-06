EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.04. EnLink Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of ENLC opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.283 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -1,614.29%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Chairman Barry E. Davis acquired 136,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,644.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,852,163.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $743,308.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.