Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $200.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day moving average is $179.26. Enstar Group has a 12 month low of $150.32 and a 12 month high of $203.86.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.33 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enstar Group by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enstar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Enstar Group by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

