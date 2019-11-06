Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Decreased by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.