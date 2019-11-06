Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and Discovery Inc Series B (OTCMKTS:DISCB) Head to Head Survey

Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) and Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entertainment One and Discovery Inc Series B, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entertainment One 0 1 0 0 2.00 Discovery Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Discovery Inc Series B shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Entertainment One and Discovery Inc Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A Discovery Inc Series B 15.62% 21.53% 6.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entertainment One and Discovery Inc Series B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entertainment One $1.24 billion 2.89 $15.36 million $0.33 21.67 Discovery Inc Series B $10.55 billion 1.82 $594.00 million N/A N/A

Discovery Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Entertainment One.

Risk & Volatility

Entertainment One has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Discovery Inc Series B has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Discovery Inc Series B beats Entertainment One on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entertainment One

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 50 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

