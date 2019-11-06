Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,572 Shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $147.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.25, a P/E/G ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $828,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $420,224.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,940 shares of company stock worth $19,059,843. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

