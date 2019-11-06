Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,367 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Amerisafe worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 159,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amerisafe by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 589,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,570,000 after buying an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.44. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $71.99.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,997 shares of company stock worth $339,221 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSF. ValuEngine cut shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 target price on shares of Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

