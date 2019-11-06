Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 623.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,963,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 55,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $167.95 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $172.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.48.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

