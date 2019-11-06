Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

DCI opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

