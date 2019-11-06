Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,274 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbar Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Rexnord by 337.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 337,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 260,347 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 111.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 510,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,435,000 after buying an additional 177,453 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,695 shares in the company, valued at $967,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Rexnord Corp has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

