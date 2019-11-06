Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,547 shares during the period. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $291,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 108.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 42,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth $36,510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson set a $16.00 target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

QRTEA stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

