EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect EPAM Systems to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $177.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day moving average of $181.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,213.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

