Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Baker Hughes Company’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

BKR opened at $22.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

