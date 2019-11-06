Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Eisai Co., Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESALY)

Eisai Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:ESALY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eisai in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eisai’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Eisai alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Eisai from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ESALY opened at $70.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Eisai has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.