Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Joint Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Joint in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Joint had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 114.93%. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JYNT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

JYNT opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Joint has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $273.56 million, a PE ratio of 497.75 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 4.4% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 550,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 42.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 159,034 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

