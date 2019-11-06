Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Northcoast Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lincoln Electric in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.39.

Several other analysts have also commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $92.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $252,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,380. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

