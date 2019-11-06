Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Commonwealth is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It primarily owns office buildings located throughout the United States. The majority of its portfolio consists of office buildings located in central business districts, or CBDs, of major metropolitan markets. Equity Commonwealth, formerly known as CommonWealth REIT, is based in Chicago. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EQC. JMP Securities cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

EQC opened at $31.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 84.50 and a current ratio of 84.50. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.24.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 339.90% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132,676 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,830,000 after purchasing an additional 312,039 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

