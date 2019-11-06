Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $3.06 on Wednesday, hitting $187.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,647. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.17 and a 200-day moving average of $183.95.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $197.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.96.

In related news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 13,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $2,693,420.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

