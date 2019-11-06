Ethereum Cash Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (ECASH)

Ethereum Cash (CURRENCY:ECASH) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Ethereum Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Cash has a market cap of $33,022.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of Ethereum Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Cash has traded down 51.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00220845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.86 or 0.01492133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028518 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00119874 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ethereum Cash Profile

Ethereum Cash’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Cash’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,100,000 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Cash is www.ethereumcash.technology. Ethereum Cash’s official Twitter account is @EthereumCash_.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Cash

Ethereum Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

