Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Etsy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Etsy to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.11.

ETSY traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. 3,970,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,621. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $197.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $607,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $928,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

