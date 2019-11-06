Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Evans & Sutherland Computer Corp (OTCMKTS:ESCC) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.61, 48,482 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 692% from the average session volume of 6,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evans & Sutherland Computer had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $8.01 million for the quarter.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC)

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces.

