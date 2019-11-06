EvenCoin (EVN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $739,172.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $577,704.00 and approximately $739,172.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Mercatox. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00370588 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001477 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007734 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (EVN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,075,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,075,415 tokens. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

